College Station police investigating shots fired on Wellborn Road

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police confirm they’re investigating an incident that results in shots fired but a spokesman for the department couldn’t say Sunday morning if anyone was hit.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Wellborn Road between Park Place and Grove Street. That is a couple of blocks south of the Wellborn and George Bush Drive intersection.

At 7:30 a.m. detectives remained on scene with one lane northbound on Wellborn still closed.

Police said detectives are still speaking with people and collecting evidence and more information would likely be released later Sunday.

