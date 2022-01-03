Aggies drop SEC opener to LSU 75-66

No. 23 Texas A&M 66, No. 19 LSU 75 – Postgame Notes

Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M falls to 10-3 overall this season

The Maroon & White is now 16-17 against LSU all-time.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies attempted 10 threes in a quarter for the second time this season in the second period. A&M went 6-10 on those attempts.

A&M made 10-or-more triples for the fifth time this season. The Maroon & White is 4-1 in those ballgames.

The Aggies shot 90%-or-better from the free-throw line for the second time this year.

A&M outpaced LSU on fast break points, outscoring the Tigers 17-7 in the category. The Aggies are 6-2 in those contests.

The Maroon & White bench out produced its opponent for the eighth time this season.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Jordan Nixon, Qadashah Hoppie, Destiny Pitts, Kayla Wells, and Sydnee Roby for the second time this season (1-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Kayla Wells has scored in double digits every game this year. She has now scored 10-or-more points in 77 games throughout her career.

Wells has now played in 137 games for the Aggies, which is seven games from breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of 143.

Destiny Pitts led the team with Aggie career-highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Pitts recorded the first double-double of her Aggie career.

Qadashah Hoppie scored the second-most points of her A&M career, pouring in 16 for the team.

Hoppie became the first Aggie to play every minute of a game since Jordan Nixon played 45 minutes against Iowa State in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Jordan Nixon dished five assists for the sixth time this season, recording five dimes against the Tigers.

Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer Gary Blair falls to 848-336 in his career with a 440-173 record at Texas A&M.

POSTGAME QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Gary Blair

On getting multiple players significant playing time…

“This is what a rivalry is supposed to be about. We dream it every day, and we try to live up to it. We were the better team for about three quarters of the game. LSU was definitely the better team in the fourth quarter. They did what they had to, and it starts with (Khayla) Pointer. She had eight assists, two turnovers and 17 points. We talked about keeping the ball out of her hands, but we never did. Give them credit. We got them into foul trouble, they got us into foul trouble, but both fives on both teams have to learn how to play this game without the ticky-tack fouls. I am sure that Kim (Mulkey) will be addressing that with her kid, and I have to address it with mine. Jada Malone, our freshman, came in and did a very serviceable job. I thought she hung in there. We were sharing the ball and moving it in the first half and hitting some timely threes. We found Destiny (Pitts) a lot. It was an off night for our two leading scorers. A lot of that was due to LSU’s defense, and a lot of it was that the ball didn’t go in. A majority of those shots by Wells, I would take again. She just didn’t hit them. The crowd was great. I want them to have a sell out against South Carolina.”

Up Next

The Aggies return to the court on Jan. 6 to play Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. CT inside of Thompson-Boling Arena.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.