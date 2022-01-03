Advertisement

A&M Begins SEC Play at Georgia

Texas A&M vs Georgia basketball
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. – Texas A&M men’s basketball opens up Southeastern Conference action on the road at Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Winners of their last four, the Aggies enter conference play with an 11-2 record, the best start after 13 games since the 2017-18 season. Fifth-year senior Quenton Jackson had a career night in the 85-59 victory over Central Arkansas on Dec. 29. The Los Angeles native dropped 31 points, becoming the first Aggie to score 30-or-more in a single game since Danuel House in the 2016 SEC Tournament Championship. Jackson matched his career high in rebounds with seven.

Jackson tops the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game, and Marcus Williams ranks second at 10.1. Over the last three games, the Dickinson, Texas, native is averaging 11.7 points to go along with 6.0 assists and 3.7 steals. Tyrece Radford is the team’s leading rebounder at 5.8 per contest and is third on the team in scoring at 8.9.

Georgia (5-8) is led by Braelen Bridges, who is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Kario Oquendo and Aaron Cook are averaging 11.5 and 10.6 points, respectively. The Bulldogs are led by fourth-year head coach Tom Crean, who Buzz Williams served as an assistant for at Marquette during the 2007-08 season.

Tuesday’s matchup is the 11th all-time between the two schools with the series deadlocked at 5-5. Texas A&M has won five of the last six, including a 74-69 victory in the last meeting on Feb. 15, 2020.

The game may be seen on ESPNU with Kevin Fitzgerald and Jimmy Dykes on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

