BTU working to restore power to thousands of west Bryan customers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many on the west side of Bryan woke up cold and dark Monday morning.

According to Bryan Texas Utilities, at one point the power outage affected about 2,500 customers in an area west of Wellborn Road, south of Leonard Road near Easterwood Airport.

BTU officials said the cause of the outage is not known yet, but they have crews working to restore power now.

West side of Bryan waking up cold and dark on a Monday. Hopefully back up soon! https://t.co/r1aeyd2GRY pic.twitter.com/rqKHWKmG6s — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) January 3, 2022

