Advertisement

BTU working to restore power to thousands of west Bryan customers

Power outage file photo
Power outage file photo(WOIO)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many on the west side of Bryan woke up cold and dark Monday morning.

According to Bryan Texas Utilities, at one point the power outage affected about 2,500 customers in an area west of Wellborn Road, south of Leonard Road near Easterwood Airport.

BTU officials said the cause of the outage is not known yet, but they have crews working to restore power now.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022. It happened just 1 a.m....
College Station police investigating first shooting of new year
Texas A&M University is asking faculty and staff to work from home the first week of January to...
A&M asking faculty and staff to work from home this week due to rising COVID and flu cases
Know the difference between a freeze and a hard freeze
Another widespread freeze anticipated overnight Sunday
A vehicle rollover is causing a slowdown of traffic Sunday night on I-45 southbound in Madison...
Pursuit leads to rollover crash on I-45 in Madison County
A light coat of ice accumulated on Brazos Valley rooftops early Sunday morning as a brief round...
Arctic air arrives in the Brazos Valley; quick round of wintry weather leaves thin coat of ice for some

Latest News

Texas Ave & Harvey Mitchell Pkwy crash 01/03
Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway closed following morning crash
Casa Rodriguez Owner Debbie Rodriguez says business has been picking up and hiring has been...
BCS small businesses optimistic about 2022, but still face challenges in new year
Peggy Weatherford spent 41 years with the United States Postal Service and is looking forward...
Wellborn postmaster retires after more than four decades of service
A vehicle rollover is causing a slowdown of traffic Sunday night on I-45 southbound in Madison...
Pursuit leads to rollover crash on I-45 in Madison County