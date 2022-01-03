Advertisement

College Station police investigating gang-related shooting

College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022.
College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a weekend shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred Sunday, Jan. 2 around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Wellborn Road. Three people were driven to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred at a party that was being held at a short-term rental property, according to police, and “confirmed gang members” were in attendance. Police believe the shooting is gang-related and there is no danger to the general public. The incident was College Station’s first shooting of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident should call College Station police at 979-764-3600.

