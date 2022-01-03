Advertisement

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after two horses shot and killed

Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were shot and killed
Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were shot and killed(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two horses were shot, killing them both.

Authorities say it happened over the weekend near Greenbriar and Hendrix Lane. The horses were escorted by Chief investigator Chelsea Stanford and Deputy McIntyre to the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory on Monday for a necropsy and evidence collection.

Anyone with information can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office 936-348-3100.

Chief investigator Chelsea Stanford and Deputy McIntyre escorted the deceased horses to Texas A&M Veterinary Medical...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Monday, January 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022. It happened just 1 a.m....
College Station police investigating first shooting of new year
Texas A&M University is asking faculty and staff to work from home the first week of January to...
A&M asking faculty and staff to work from home this week due to rising COVID and flu cases
Know the difference between a freeze and a hard freeze
Another widespread freeze anticipated overnight Sunday
Suspects cause rollover crash after theft at Madisonville business
Pursuit leads to rollover crash on I-45 in Madison County
Power outage file photo
BTU restores power to thousands of customers after Monday outage

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Monday morning Hearne shooting
Free COVID-19 testing available in the Brazos Valley
1/3/22
Monday PinPoint Forecast 1/3
College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022.
College Station police investigating gang-related shooting