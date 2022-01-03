Advertisement

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October. He said he requested a test Sunday morning after experiencing symptoms while at home on leave and, given the result, planned to remain in quarantine for five days, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022. It happened just 1 a.m....
College Station police investigating first shooting of new year
Know the difference between a freeze and a hard freeze
Another widespread freeze anticipated overnight Sunday
One family visiting Wilmington is wearing masks inside and out to be safe amid rising COVID...
Doctors advise being cautious of COVID symptoms after New Year’s gatherings
One injured in overnight shooting in Bryan.
One injured in overnight shooting in Bryan
A light coat of ice accumulated on Brazos Valley rooftops early Sunday morning as a brief round...
Arctic air arrives in the Brazos Valley; quick round of wintry weather leaves thin coat of ice for some

Latest News

Peggy Weatherford spent 41 years with the United States Postal Service and is looking forward...
Wellborn postmaster retires after more than four decades of service
A vehicle rollover is causing a slowdown of traffic Sunday night on I-45 southbound in Madison...
Pursuit leads to rollover crash on I-45 in Madison County
Texas A&M University is asking faculty and staff to work from home the first week of January to...
A&M asking faculty and staff to work from home this week due to rising COVID and flu cases
Sunday Evening Weather Update 1/2
Sunday Evening Weather Update 1/2