Pursuit leads to rollover crash on I-45 in Madison County

A vehicle rollover is causing a slowdown of traffic Sunday night on I-45 southbound in Madison...
A vehicle rollover is causing a slowdown of traffic Sunday night on I-45 southbound in Madison County near Madisonville.(Photo courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says traffic on I-45 is being slowed Sunday night due to a rollover crash that followed a pursuit.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate just south of the Madisonville city limits and Highway 21.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said deputies are assisting the Madisonville Police Department with a burglary call that lead to the pursuit.

Two people are in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms.

No other details were immediately available.

