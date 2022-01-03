Pursuit leads to rollover crash on I-45 in Madison County

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says traffic on I-45 is being slowed Sunday night due to a rollover crash that followed a pursuit.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate just south of the Madisonville city limits and Highway 21.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said deputies are assisting the Madisonville Police Department with a burglary call that lead to the pursuit.

Two people are in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms.

No other details were immediately available.

