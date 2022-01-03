Pursuit leads to rollover crash on I-45 in Madison County
In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said deputies are assisting the Madisonville Police Department with a burglary call that lead to the pursuit.
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says traffic on I-45 is being slowed Sunday night due to a rollover crash that followed a pursuit.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate just south of the Madisonville city limits and Highway 21.
Two people are in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms.
No other details were immediately available.
