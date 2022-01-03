Suspect arrested in Monday morning Hearne shooting

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened around 10 a.m., Monday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of S. Riley Street, where they learned that a disturbance between two men resulted in a shooting. The victim arrived at the EMS station with a gunshot wound and was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Cleveland Robinson, 32, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. Police say a gun was located nearby.

