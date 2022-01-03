Wellborn postmaster retires after more than four decades of service

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Family and co-workers of Peggy Weatherford filled the Wellborn Community Center Sunday as she celebrated her new journey. After 41 years with the United States Postal Service, Weatherford has retired as the postmaster of the Wellborn Post Office.

“I don’t know how to get up in the morning without going to work,” Weatherford said. “I’m one of these people that likes to go to work, and I always stayed in the small offices so that I could be with customers and everything. I’m gonna miss it.”

Weatherford has held numerous positions within the USPS in Texas and Vermont and has been a member of the United Postmaster and Manager Association throughout her career. She has also served as a mentor to people inside and outside of the Wellborn Post Office.

“The legacy she leaves for me is to help others just like she helped us, not to be standoff-ish,” Sherry Bridges, Caldwell Post Office postmaster, said. “When I see new people coming on board, to reach out to them.”

The Wellborn Post Office clerk, Christabel Garcia, said Weatherford has taught her how to be more patient. She said Weatherford was always caring and compassionate.

“She’s my lunch buddy, she’s my breakfast buddy, she’s everything, so it’s going to be a lot different and a big adjustment for me not to have her there every day,” Garcia said.

Although Weatherford will miss her co-workers and customers, she said she’s only a call or text away.

She’s now looking forward to spending more time with her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with reading, crocheting and making jewelry.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.