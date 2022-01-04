Be Remarkable: Kenneth Calhoun is using sports and arts to point kids in the right direction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan father has spent the past couple of years pulling his resources together and coming up with ways to keep kids out of trouble.

With the help of his boss, we were able to track down Kenneth Calhoun on a short break at his daytime job at UniFirst in College Station. His other job is one he volunteers to do to help the same community that he grew up in. Calhoun is the founder of FreeWorld Elite Sports - a local organization that focuses on the development and character-building of area children by exposing them to sports, arts, and other activities the kids may not otherwise ever get to experience.

“We have a lot of kids we’re in love with. That’s why we do it. We do it to get these kids out of the street because these streets aren’t playing,” said Calhoun.

He and others recently hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway and a toy drive where they handed out more than 300 gifts to area children.

In the fall, FreeWorld Elite was in College Station helping with a backpack and school supply giveaway, and prior to that group took its 7 on 7 youth football team to the playoffs and brought up a championship.

“To have these kids out here with us is our goal. So to have the community get around these kids means a lot to these kids,” said FreeWorld Elite Sports President of Youth Football LaBrandon Searcy.

“When you put kids into a positive environment you get positive kids,” said Calhoun. “That’s all we’re trying to do here. I grew up here in this neighborhood, in this park, my house is right down that trail. I do this because I love these kids. We don’t do this for recognition or popularity. We do it because we care.”

Calhoun was nominated for the Be Remarkable award by Elham Gilbert.

“He’s a mentor in those kid’s life, to stay off the streets, and stay focused. He told me once that the kids are the future of our community and he’s making sure no kid is left behind,” said Gilbert. “We appreciate all the hard work he has put in throughout the years in this community for our children.”

FreeWorld Elite Sports has done all this and much more in just the past two years and they’ve been able to make a big difference in our community.

It’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present its founder Kenneth Calhoun with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

