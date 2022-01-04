Advertisement

Brazos Valley Red Cross seeking blood donations to address critical shortages

Person making a blood donation.
Person making a blood donation.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The blood supply in the Brazos Valley is at critical levels and officials with the Heart of Texas American Red Cross are looking for donors to help.

According to the American Red Cross, they’re experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.

Studies show that every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets and approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day for transfusions in the U. S.

A blood drive will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross-Brazos Valley Office, 4240 Boonville Road, Bryan, TX, 77802

For more information contact the Brazos Valley Red Cross at (979) 776-8279

We may be ready to say farewell to 2021, but while we're celebrating the end of the year, patients don't get a holiday...

Posted by American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas on Friday, December 31, 2021

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022.
College Station police investigating gang-related shooting
Texas A&M University is asking faculty and staff to work from home the first week of January to...
A&M asking faculty and staff to work from home this week due to rising COVID and flu cases
Power outage file photo
BTU restores power to thousands of customers after Monday outage
Robertson County crash
Crash scene cleared on Highway 6 through Robertson County
Texas Ave & Harvey Mitchell Pkwy crash 01/03
Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway back open after morning crash

Latest News

Stephen Acosta, 41
Bryan man accused of dealing heroin after chase near Downtown Bryan
(Photo source: tamu.edu)
RC Slocum announces he is cancer free
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
1/4
Tuesday Pinpoint Forecast 1/4