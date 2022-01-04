Brazos Valley Red Cross seeking blood donations to address critical shortages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The blood supply in the Brazos Valley is at critical levels and officials with the Heart of Texas American Red Cross are looking for donors to help.

According to the American Red Cross, they’re experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.

Studies show that every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets and approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day for transfusions in the U. S.

A blood drive will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross-Brazos Valley Office, 4240 Boonville Road, Bryan, TX, 77802

For more information contact the Brazos Valley Red Cross at (979) 776-8279

We may be ready to say farewell to 2021, but while we're celebrating the end of the year, patients don't get a holiday... Posted by American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas on Friday, December 31, 2021

