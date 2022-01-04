Advertisement

Bryan man accused of dealing heroin after chase near Downtown Bryan

Stephen Acosta, 41
Stephen Acosta, 41
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 4, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing a long list of charges, including dealing heroin, after reportedly running from police Monday night.

Bryan police say Stephen Acosta, 41, was speeding and driving recklessly on North Pierce Street near Downtown Bryan around 8 p.m.

Authorities say an officer tried to pull him over but Acosta sped off, eventually ditching his SUV and taking off on foot by Sue Haswell Park.

Officers searched Acosta and the vehicle after they caught him a short distance away. Police reportedly found 15 grams of marijuana throughout the vehicle and about 13 grams of heroin inside a backpack. Authorities also say he did not have a driver’s license and had stolen the registration sticker from a different vehicle.

Acosta is facing a total of nine charges, including manufacture and delivery, evading arrest, and marijuana possession.

