Each COVID surge places more severe strain on healthcare workers, doctor says

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In some ways, history seems to be repeating itself as the Omicron surge is once again putting stress on hospitals and fatiguing healthcare workers.

Medical professionals say the stress that’s being exerted on them is very much the same compared to this time last year, but it’s still different in some ways. Over the past few weeks, CapRock Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lon Young says the Omicron variant is exerting serious pressure on their hospital.

“We’re seeing about twice as many patients a day as we would normally see,” Young said. “This one feels very similar in volume to the surge that we had after the holidays last year. However, there is a little bit of a difference in that we’re seeing a lot more patients in the ER who don’t get admitted.”

That’s the good news, but the bad news, Young says, is that this wave seems to be hitting healthcare workers harder than ever before.

“I’ve noticed that I think with each wave it gets more and more difficult to keep the staff necessary to see all the patients and admit all the patients and so forth,” Young said. “It seems like each time we get a wave, there are fewer and fewer people who are available.”

In a statement, Baylor Scott & White highlighted the same difficulties:

This latest COVID-19 spike is putting extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, our emergency departments and our healthcare professionals.

Across our organization, our multidisciplinary teams continue working to make sure we have adequate staffing, supplies, equipment and capacity to care for an increase of patients in the coming weeks. Our COVID-19 staffing preparation efforts include continuously studying and forecasting our staffing levels and deploying and recruiting team members. Our staff are critical to our ability to continue responding to the pandemic.

Today, our care teams are able to continue caring both for those impacted by COVID-19 and those who need care unrelated to COVID-19. However, with the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus in our communities, we each need to do our part in protecting our families and neighbors. We urge the community to help us and each other by getting vaccinated, getting boosted, distancing and wearing a mask.

We would like to thank our providers and staff, whose dedication to evidence-based infection prevention practices are the backbone of our efforts to continue serving our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young says the industry has lost a lot of healthcare workers to the virus, but many are also tired and burned out, as some are cutting back shifts while others are leaving the profession entirely.

“The burden gets even heavier for those who are left, and it can just kind of become a vicious cycle of fatigue, and then burnout, and then dropping out of the workforce,” Young said. “I think that number of healthcare workers who are sidelined is growing.”

Young says they heard from a regional advisory committee Monday they can make requests to the state for additional workers for help, but they may or may not be granted depending on availability. They’re also trying to get more creative in finding ways to make up for staffing shortages by reaching out to folks working in academics who are capable of moving into a clinical role for some period of time.

There was a shortage of nurses before the world even knew what COVID-19 was and the pandemic began, Young says.

“Even though it may not help at all with COVID, we will need nurses for a long time,” Young said. “Anyone who is interested in that career field, it’s a very promising one, and will be for years to come.”

In the meantime, Young says keeping ourselves healthy is the most important thing people can do to help.

“That comes down to receiving both your flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine, and remembering the restrictions or safety precautions that we’ve been talking about for the past two years because each infection adds a little bit of a burden to the system,” Young said.

