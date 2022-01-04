EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: See what’s inside the new BigShots Golf Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station residents will tee off at BigShots Golf Aggieland starting on Wednesday, but the newest entertainment venue brings more than just a virtual golf experience to the Brazos Valley. BigShots Golf Aggieland is a 40,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue that features 60 high-tech tee boxes located in the City of Bryan’s Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

“We wanted to be part of the community, that’s why we partnered with the Butlers, and we wanted to give the people of Bryan and College Station the chance to enjoy a venue like this,” said TJ Schier, BigShots Golf COO.

The local partners behind the venue are Jim and Allyson Butler.

“We are extremely excited. We just couldn’t be happier for Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley to bring this venue,” said Jim Butler. “It’s based on family entertainment. You’ll see all kinds of opportunities for ages 18 months to 81 years, everyone will have a good time here.”

For those wanting to play golf, the facility features golfing experiences for all levels and all ages.

“Novice players, families and children can take part in interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball, while avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world,” according to BigShots Golf Aggieland.

BigShots Golf does offer clubs for kids, lefties, men, and women. However, BigShots Golf says you can bring your clubs if you prefer.

Beyond golf, the venue features a scratch kitchen and two sports bars. To view the menu click here.

“Food is center to our brand,” said Brian Campbel, BigShots Golf VP of Culinary. “Food is really about community and bringing people together and that’s what we want to do here at BigShots is be part of the community. That’s why we have a scratch kitchen. You know we’re making our pizza dough in-house. Our wings we’re frying to order, and we have awesome cocktails to go with it.”

Along with the food and drinks, there will also be an 18-hole family-friendly mini-golf course, yard games, and a spacious outdoor patio.

BigShots Golf Aggieland officially opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. However, it will be hosting a ‘Grand Opening Weekend Celebration,’ on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. According to BigShots Golf Aggieland, the celebration throughout the day will feature a DJ, 360-degree photo opp, a face painter, and other photo opps created by local businesses.

Tee boxes can be purchased by the hour. Prices vary per day. Tee boxes can hold six people, according to BigShots Golf.

BigShots is in the City of Bryan’s Travis Bryan Midtown Park, which is at 400 West Villa Maria Road.

The hours of operations include:

Monday to Thursday from 10 A.M. - 11 P.M.

Friday from 10 A.M. - 12 A.M.

Saturday from 9 A.M. - 12 A.M.

Sunday from 9 A.M. - 11 P.M.

Click here to learn more about BigShots Golf Aggieland.

#EXCLUSIVE BigShots Golf Aggieland opens tomorrow! We are taking you inside on #BVTM and #firstnewsatfour Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.