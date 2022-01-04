Flagg leads way as Kats take down UTRGV 86-78

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Sam Houston stepped on the gas in the second half to sprint past UTRGV 86-78 at Johnson Coliseum on Monday. Savion Flagg led the Bearkats (7-8, 2-0 in WAC) with a game-high 27 points and 17 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season.

Demarkus Lampley hit five 3-pointers to finish with 19 points, and Jarren Cook scored 15. The Bearkats used a 17-1 run to begin the second half to pull away from the Vaqueros (5-8, 0-1). Flagg connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, and Kian Scroggins laid one in to put Sam Houston on top 35-23.

UTRGV got a free throw then Flagg was fouled shooting a 3 and made each free throw. Lampley got hot and buried consecutive 3-pointers and a layup as the Bearkats went up 56-34 with less than 15 minutes remaining in the contest.

Cook hit three of his four 3-pointers in short stretch to put the game out of reach with Sam Houston building a 28-point lead at 69-41 five minutes later.

UTRGV closed the game with a 14-2 run with most of SHSU’s starters on the bench to make the game closer than it appeared. The game was back and forth for most of the first half, but the Bearkats began to distance themselves from the Varqueros before the break.

Powers knocked down a jumper in the left corner, and Flagg drilled a 3 to put Sam Houston up 37-27 with under a minute to go.

UTRGV responded with a 4-0 to close the half to get the deficit under double digits. Flagg had a solid opening 20 minutes.

He had a double double at the half with 16 points and 11 rebounds and has now scoring in double figures in all 14 games he has appeared in.

The Bearkats begin a two-game road trip Thursday when they travel to Stephenville to face Tarleton at 7 p.m.

