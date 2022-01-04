Advertisement

Former College Station firefighter passes away unexpectedly in Lewisville

Landun Charles and his wife were expecting their first child next month. It’s unclear what exactly caused his passing.(Photo courtesy: Lewisville Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEWISVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A former College Station firefighter who recently worked in Lewisville in North Texas passed away suddenly at his home, according to the Lewisville Fire Department.

Landun Charles, 31, collapsed suddenly on the morning of New Year’s Eve inside his home as he and his wife were getting ready to leave for work.

His wife, a nurse, found him, called 9-1-1, and immediately began CPR but he died after reaching the hospital.

Prior to working in Lewisville, Charles served as a firefighter/paramedic with the College Station Fire Department. He was a field training officer and a paramedic instructor for TEEX. In addition, he was also a paramedic for the College Station Medical Center and lead paramedic for Texas A&M EMS.

Laudun is survived by his wife of 6 years, Lauren, who is expecting their first child, Luke, in February.

A memorial fund has been set up here.

His funeral will be held Thursday at First Baptist Church in Kaufman.

The Lewisville Firefighters Association Local 3606 tells Fox 4 in Dallas they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

