Former Grosebeck mayor, city council member passes

GROESBECK, Texas (KBTX) - Jackie Blacknall Levingston, Grosebeck’s former mayor and city council member, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021. Levingston was at Baylor-Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

She served the City of Grosebeck between 1991-2014. Levingston was seated as the Most Ancient Grand Matron of the Grand High Court Heroines of Jericho Prince Hall Masonic Affiliation Texas Jurisdiction. Between 2002 and 2003 Levingston was the Texas Municipal League president as well.

Levingston’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Jan. 14 starting at 1 p.m. A memorial tribute in music will start at 7 p.m. at Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church. The celebration will continue Saturday with a public visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a service of thanksgiving at 12 p.m., in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church.

Levingston’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jackie Blacknall Levingston Scholarship Fund.

Masks and adherence to CDC guidelines will be mandatory at all services.

