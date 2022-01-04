Advertisement

Large grass fire near Appomattox Drive under control

The fire started around 1 p.m., but firefighters quickly got it under control
The fire started around 1 p.m., but firefighters quickly got it under control(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are responding to a grass fire happening near the south Earl Rudder Freeway frontage road and Appomattox Drive.

The fire started around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, but firefighters quickly got it under control. CSFD has not yet released the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

