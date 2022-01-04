Local schools release health and safety protocols ahead of the new semester

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Covid-19 and flu cases are on the rise across the state, and students in the Brazos Valley are getting ready to head back to the classroom.

As students make their way back to the classroom, local schools are standing by their health and safety protocols.

Both Bryan ISD and Caldwell ISD have opted to keep their isolation protocols in place from last semester. The CDC recently updated its quarantine guidelines from 10 days to five days isolation followed by five days of mask-wearing. Both districts say they’re erring on the side of caution until further guidance is given by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

In addition to isolation protocols, Caldwell ISD has set up free drive-thru testing for students and staff on Tuesday on the campus of Caldwell’s ISD intermediate school campus.

“We’re very excited about having our students coming back and we know with the increase of the flu and COVID-19 within our state of Texas we just want to make sure that we’re having students coming back healthy, that parents feel, that they’re feeling confident that we are starting school in a healthy environment,” said Kim Pagach, Caldwell ISD Communications Director.

“I know that there have been some questions about CDC and the five-day quarantine. We will be monitoring that, we are waiting for the TEA’s guidance on that as well,” said Pagach. “We are still going to be doing our practices that we’ve had in the past which is detailed on our dashboard. We are still recommending the 10-day quarantine if students come back positive. But that, again, is all subject to change, according to guidance and from the TEA.”

Sunday Texas A&M University began a week of remote work aimed at keeping staff healthy. They say when students begin to return to campus next week they’ll be prepared for whatever the pandemic may throw its way. Officials with Texas A&M say they’re focused on doing what’s best for students and staff as they begin a week of remote work.

“We’ve figured out some of the things that seem to work that have helped us to progress well through the semesters that we’ve had so far and at this point we don’t feel like we need to do anything different,” said Dr. Martha C. Dannenbaum, MD, Texas A&M director for student health services.

“I feel really good about where we’ve been and I know that we keep seeing these little roadblocks and barriers that come up. We have a lot of committed individuals here on our campus, leadership that we’re all pushing towards the same goal of ensuring our students have a fulfilling college experience that they get the education that they’re here for and that our faculty and staff can continue to do the work that they do,” said Dannenbaum.

College Station ISD’s classrooms will start the semester with 2,000 new air purifiers. The district bought them last month and says they’ll be distributed and in use this week.

College Station ISD is excited to welcome its students and staff back to school on Wednesday, January 5. We are expecting updated guidance from The Texas Department of State and Health Services and the Texas Education Agency in response to the Center for Disease Control’s abbreviated quarantine guidelines, which were released last week. Current CSISD COVID-19 protocols can be found on the district’s website, and any changes in guidance documents from DSHS and TEA will be reflected there. CSISD recently purchased 2,000 portable air purification devices to place in all classrooms using Health Support Grant and ESSER funds. The devices were purchased in December, delivered over the winter break, and are being distributed to campuses for deployment this week. Chuck Glenewinkel Director of Communications, CSISD

Dear Bryan ISD Parents/Guardians, I hope you’ve had a restful couple of weeks. We’re excited to have your children back in school on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. During the break, all of our facilities received extensive cleaning, and they are ready to welcome your children back. This is important, as we know once again the number of COVID-19 cases are rising. It’s also important that as we return, we take the precautions necessary to make sure we can keep our schools open. Bryan ISD will continue to follow all of our health safety guidelines outlined in our Bryan ISD Return to Learn plan, available at www.bryanisd.org/21-22. Maintaining the guidance from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Bryan ISD will continue to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for 10 days. If DSHS and TEA change that guidance, Bryan ISD will again review our requirements. If your child is not feeling well, please keep them at home. If they have COVID-19 symptoms, please get them tested. If they are positive, report the results through the email for your child(ren)s campus found here. If your child tested positive for COVID-19 during the break, and you have not reported this to their school, please do so now through the email address found here. Please include the date symptoms began and the date of the positive test. Bryan ISD has remained open since August 2020, and by following our COVID-19 guidelines, we have been able to continue offering academic and extracurricular opportunities for our students. Thank you for your efforts in this regard. We’re looking forward to a great second semester. Sincerely, Ginger Carrabine Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent

