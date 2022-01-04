Local schools release health and safety protocols ahead of the new semester
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Covid-19 and flu cases are on the rise across the state, and students in the Brazos Valley are getting ready to head back to the classroom.
As students make their way back to the classroom, local schools are standing by their health and safety protocols.
Both Bryan ISD and Caldwell ISD have opted to keep their isolation protocols in place from last semester. The CDC recently updated its quarantine guidelines from 10 days to five days isolation followed by five days of mask-wearing. Both districts say they’re erring on the side of caution until further guidance is given by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
In addition to isolation protocols, Caldwell ISD has set up free drive-thru testing for students and staff on Tuesday on the campus of Caldwell’s ISD intermediate school campus.
“We’re very excited about having our students coming back and we know with the increase of the flu and COVID-19 within our state of Texas we just want to make sure that we’re having students coming back healthy, that parents feel, that they’re feeling confident that we are starting school in a healthy environment,” said Kim Pagach, Caldwell ISD Communications Director.
“I know that there have been some questions about CDC and the five-day quarantine. We will be monitoring that, we are waiting for the TEA’s guidance on that as well,” said Pagach. “We are still going to be doing our practices that we’ve had in the past which is detailed on our dashboard. We are still recommending the 10-day quarantine if students come back positive. But that, again, is all subject to change, according to guidance and from the TEA.”
Sunday Texas A&M University began a week of remote work aimed at keeping staff healthy. They say when students begin to return to campus next week they’ll be prepared for whatever the pandemic may throw its way. Officials with Texas A&M say they’re focused on doing what’s best for students and staff as they begin a week of remote work.
“We’ve figured out some of the things that seem to work that have helped us to progress well through the semesters that we’ve had so far and at this point we don’t feel like we need to do anything different,” said Dr. Martha C. Dannenbaum, MD, Texas A&M director for student health services.
“I feel really good about where we’ve been and I know that we keep seeing these little roadblocks and barriers that come up. We have a lot of committed individuals here on our campus, leadership that we’re all pushing towards the same goal of ensuring our students have a fulfilling college experience that they get the education that they’re here for and that our faculty and staff can continue to do the work that they do,” said Dannenbaum.
College Station ISD’s classrooms will start the semester with 2,000 new air purifiers. The district bought them last month and says they’ll be distributed and in use this week.
School Districts Health Protocols
