M.J. Thomas honored for 1,000 career points as Calvert rolls Round Top Carmine

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this season Calvert junior basketball standout M.J. Thomas scored his 1,000th career point and Tuesday afternoon at Marshall Boyd Gymnasium was honored by Calvert ISD Superintendant Dr. Thyrun Hurst.

After the recognition Thomas scored 23 points against the Round Top Carmine to pace the 2nd ranked Trojans to an 89-28 win the Cubs.

Cohan Thompson scorted 16 points, while Kaiden Bridges added 14 points, Giovannia Diaz tossed in 11, and both Kevondre Corona and Davarian Hurst scored 10 points each.

Second ranked Calvert will travel to Dime Box on Friday to take on the 5th ranked Longhorns. Tip off is set to follow the girls game that is scheduled for 5 p.m.

