Preparations underway to demolish former College Station City Hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The building that housed College Station’s city government since the 1960s will soon be torn down. City staff are settling into a new building just steps away, and now the city says it’s time to beautify their Texas Avenue street front. Tuesday morning, crews were removing wiring and asbestos to prepare the former city hall for demolition.

“We won’t really start to see the building itself coming down until February, and, of course again, that’s weather permitting,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.

Mooney said he’s excited about what’s to come. The building will be replaced with green space and work will start soon to turn the original fire station into a new tourism and visitors center.

“The old bays for where we kept the fire trucks are going to be re-purposed. It’ll be for group and meetings and such,” the mayor said.

Demolition should take just a few weeks and could start by the end of this month.

“We are shooting for this fall to have, for sure, all the site work done. The old city hall will be gone and that will be all finished and we hope to have some of 1207 [Texas Avenue] renovated at that point, which is the original fire station,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Director of Public Works.

“We hope folks will continue to come over and see city hall if they haven’t already. It’s quite impressive when you walk in the lobby and you see the type of city hall that residents can be proud of,” said Mooney.

The demolition project was included in the budget for the new city hall. City staff say the project remains about $4 million under their $39 million budget.

