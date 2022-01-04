Schedule change for Sam Houston Women’s Basketball

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference has announced changes to its women’s basketball schedule affecting four teams.

The previously postponed contest with Seattle U hosting California Baptist on Sunday, Jan. 3 has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 with tip-off set for 2 p.m. in the Emerald City.

This Thursday, Jan. 6 game between Tarleton and Sam Houston has been pushed back to Monday, Jan. 17. The game will be hosted by Sam Houston and begin at 2 p.m.

