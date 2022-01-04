Teen killed in crash after suspect posted about drinking and driving

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) - The family of a 17-year-old girl killed in a New Year’s Day crash are calling for the maximum punishment against the accused driver, who posted on social media before the crash that he intended to drink and drive.

Olivia Passaretti, a 17-year-old junior at East Greenwich High School, was killed while driving home from her sister’s house at about 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. Rhode Island State Police say a speeding Mercedes Benz forced her off the highway, down an embankment and into a tree. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

The teenager’s mother and sisters are left grieving and upset.

Olivia Passeretti, a 17-year-old junior at East Greenwich High School, was killed in a hit-and-run crash while driving home from her sister’s house at about 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. (Source: Jackie Passaretti, WJAR via CNN)

“I’m going to miss her so much,” said her mother, Janine Passaretti-Molloy, through tears.

State Police say they found the suspect, 30-year-old Aramis Segura, at his home. He faces charges including driving to endanger, leaving the scene and driving on a suspended license.

Before the crash, Segura posted on social media Friday that he was thinking about drinking and driving.

“I’ma drink and see what happens... I have a Benz. Let’s see if I can f--- it up,” he wrote in one post.

He also has a long criminal record, including stolen vehicle charges, child molestation and sexual assault charges and multiple breaking and entering charges, including one that landed Segura his current 8-year suspended sentence.

“My 17-year-old daughter was trying to come home, and now, seeing all his rap sheets and the things he said he was going to do and did, it’s like, ‘How can he be on the road?’ Our whole family is shattered,” Passaretti-Molloy said.

Aramis Segura, 30, faces charges including driving to endanger, leaving the scene and driving on a suspended license. (Source: Rhode Island State Police, WJAR via CNN)

Olivia Passaretti’s family wants to see justice in her death, calling it “murder.”

“This was murder. This man deserves the maximum punishment. There should be no way this man can see the light of the outside world ever again,” said the victim’s sister, Jackie Passaretti.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha released a statement after questions about Segura’s criminal record and the reasons he wasn’t in jail.

“Notwithstanding prosecutors’ past efforts to hold him to account, like many defendants, he has cycled in and out of the criminal justice system for many years, going back over a decade. With that in mind, we are focused on this case and securing justice for Olivia and her family,” the statement read.

Segura remains behind bars. He’s due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.