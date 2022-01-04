Advertisement

Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic Slated for January 27

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggies will host the inaugural Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic on Thursday, January 27.

The event, chocked full of fun and entertainment, begins at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Bell Park. Features of the clinic include dinner, opportunities to meet the new coaching staff and the 2022 Aggie baseball team and a chance to learn more about the great game of baseball through a Q&A session.

The evening includes players debuting the new 2022 Fighting Texas Aggie baseball uniforms for the first time in a unique fashion show. The clinic concludes with participants having an opportunity to get some swings in the baseball indoor batting cages as well as testing the speed of their fastball on the indoor mound at Blue Bell Park.

“The Aggie baseball staff and I are really looking forward to this event,” Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “What a great opportunity for the ladies of Aggieland to meet our players, learn more about the great game of baseball, and also get in some baseball practice before the season begins!  The highlight of the night will, most definitely, be the debuting of our new uniform line and fashion show.”

Tickets to the event are $40 and are available at the following link – aggi.es/3EZpJA6.

The Women’s Clinic is part of a preseason buildup to the 2022 campaign that includes the First Pitch Banquet on February 5.

