Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022.
College Station police investigating gang-related shooting
Texas A&M University is asking faculty and staff to work from home the first week of January to...
A&M asking faculty and staff to work from home this week due to rising COVID and flu cases
Power outage file photo
BTU restores power to thousands of customers after Monday outage
Robertson County crash
Crash scene cleared on Highway 6 through Robertson County
Texas Ave & Harvey Mitchell Pkwy crash 01/03
Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway back open after morning crash

Latest News

Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
Stephen Acosta, 41
Bryan man accused of dealing heroin after chase near Downtown Bryan