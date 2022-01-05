Advertisement

Aggie Soccer Hosts Annual Awards Banquet on January 29

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 5, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Head Coach G Guerrieri and the Aggie soccer staff invite the public to attend the annual Texas A&M Soccer Awards Banquet on Saturday, January 29.

The dinner and awards reception are slated for 6:30 pm in the Zone Club, located in the north end zone of Kyle Field.  Those who wish to honor the accomplishments of the 2021 Aggies should purchase their tickets by Saturday, January 15.

Tickets to the banquet are $30 each. Tickets may be purchased online at the following link - aggi.es/3Gemw1f .

