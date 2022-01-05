Aggie Women’s Hoops Travels to Face Off Against No. 7 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s basketball team continues Southeastern Conference play at Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (10-3) dropped their SEC opener against LSU, 75-66, on Sunday. Destiny Pitts led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while draining four 3-pointers. Qadashah Hoppie and Kayla Wells scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Team Leaders

Wells is the Aggies’ leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, registering 13.9 points per contest while dishing out an average of 4.0 assists. Texas A&M leads the country in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 42.1% of its shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies have four players shooting over 40% from deep this season.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against No. 7 Tennessee (13-1) for the 16th time, with the Lady Volunteers leading the series, 8-7. The Aggies have won five of the last six meetings and are on a three-game winning streak against Tennessee. If A&M wins, it will secure just the fourth four-game winning streak by an SEC school against Tennessee. Head coach Gary Blair is 3-0 against Tennessee’s Kellie Harper.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN with live stats here. Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Steffi Sorensen will be calling the game. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

