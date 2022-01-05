Advertisement

All aboard the Brazos Valley’s temperature roller coaster

Big changes in temperatures in store through the remainder of the week
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After another morning where some areas were able to dip down to or below the freezing mark, a warmer afternoon was the theme Tuesday as daytime highs climbed into the 60s across the Brazos Valley. The warming trend continues into Wednesday, but in true Texas fashion, another drop in temperatures is in the works for the second half of the work week.

WEDNESDAY

A bit more Gulf moisture creeps into the Brazos Valley through the overnight hours Tuesday, leading to a slightly warmer (but still chilly) start Wednesday with morning lows above freezing, in the 40s. Areas of patchy fog will be a possibility first thing -- something to keep an eye out for during the morning drive! Additional sunshine will help highs climb into the upper 60s/low 70s by the afternoon hours before a cold front arrives Wednesday night.

Patchy fog possible first thing Wednesday ahead of a warmer afternoon.
As of Tuesday evening, the front is expected to make its way into the northwestern reaches of the Brazos Valley around or shortly after dinnertime, bringing cooler air in as the boundary slowly tracks from northwest to southeast. While the vast majority of the area is expected to stay dry as this boundary moves through, we’ll keep a very isolated (~10%) chance for a stray shower to pop up Wednesday evening. Temperatures are currently slated to drop into the 50s for some areas throughout any Wednesday night plans, before falling to the 40s again by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

A reinforcing push of winter air arrives Thursday, filtering into the Brazos Valley via a gusty north wind. Winds could gust upwards of 25 - 30 mph at times as highs only climb into the upper 50s / near 60° by Thursday afternoon.

A reinforcing push of cooler air arrives Thursday via a breezy north wind.
We’ll need to keep eyes on the thermometer overnight Thursday / Friday morning as another light freeze may be possible across some portions of the Brazos Valley, before a quick warm up takes us into the upcoming weekend with a few isolated-to-scattered chances for rain. Stay tuned!

A cold front arrives Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing winter air back into the Brazos...
