BigShots Golf to have economic, other impacts on community

BigShots officially opens Wednesday.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan is close to opening, and Tuesday afternoon the facility held a special preview tour and a friends and family event.

BVTM was the first to a get a peak Tuesday morning of the new two story facility.

BigShots plans to be a fixture in the community and intends the facility to be used for fundraiser events for local charities. Over 100 jobs were created in the area, highlighting the economic impacts they expect to have in the community.

”We’re targeting hiring around 180 people so being able to serve the community with a lot of great paying jobs. We’re partnering with the community, local charity groups so we can do fundraiser events. I always tell people we can help you make more money than we can give you,” said TJ Schier, BigShots Golf Chief Operating Officer.

BigsShots officially opens their Villa Maria Road location Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. and they’ll be open until 11 p.m.

