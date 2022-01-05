Source: At least one person rescued from burning home near Tanglewood Park in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are on the scene of a home fire on Carter Creek Parkway near Tanglewood Park.

The fire was reported in the 3800 block of Carter Creek Parkway between Delma Drive and the park.

The number of injuries is unclear at this time but sources say at least one person in the home was rescued by firefighters when they arrived on the scene.

Photos sent to KBTX show thick smoke and large flames at the house and one witness said at one point flames were towering over the trees.

Both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments have responded to the scene and police have Carter Creek Parkway closed down at this time due to a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

We have a reporter on the scene gathering more details at this time.

BREAKING NEWS: A home is on fire on Carter Creek Parkway near Tanglewood Park in Bryan.



UPDATES HERE: https://t.co/QK4F7z8EAT



📸: @Ryan_Hawkins15 and Tamra Derickson pic.twitter.com/8Sb34nNjTF — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) January 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.