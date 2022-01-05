Bryan/College Station ranks No. 7 for one-way moves, U-Haul data shows

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More families than ever are packing up the U-Haul and moving to Aggieland. According to U.S. Census data, Brazos County has grown by 17% over the last decade between 2010-2020.

According to the moving and self storage giant U-Haul, Bryan-College Station was 7th in the nation in 2021 for growth.

Texas earned bragging rights by coming in at No. 1 as the most popular state to move to.

Migration trends are calculated by the number of one-way U-Haul truck rentals entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year.

Local leaders attribute the growth and expansion to many areas. Having one of the top-ranked universities in the country, Texas A&M is one of the leading factors.

“A lot of it is a large university. Obviously, we’re the home of Texas A&M University,” said College Station Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm.

Halle-Schramm says the city is always working to attract more businesses and people.

“We’re always looking for restaurants and different retail establishments across the city, and then working with property owners who may be looking to improve an existing site or do more redevelopment,” said Halle-Schramm.

One of the fastest-growing fields is biotechnology. In the last year, Fujifilm Diosynth has employed hundreds in the Brazos Valley and wants to keep expanding. They attribute the university as well as city and county leaders welcoming spirit as the main reason they chose to expand in the Brazos Valley.

“We have a large technical university right here on our doorstep,” said FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Chef Operating Officer Gerry Farrell, Ph.D. " They’re graduating, engineers, chemical engineers, biochemical engineers, biologists, chemists and all of these staff can fit right into entry-level positions that we have here in College Station.”

Farrell says our active community plays a major role in attracting talent to the region.

“It’s important for employees especially young professionals that they have outlets besides work when they come to town,” said Farrell. “That there are activities that they can partake in, whether it’s tennis or whether it’s adult soccer leagues or general recreational activities that will attract and retain those young professionals.”

Other biomedical companies credit the Texas A&M talent pool amongst other reasons for expanding to the Bryan-College Station area.

In 2020, iBio made the decision to relocate our headquarters from NY to Bryan, TX due to the state’s investment in cancer research facilitated by the CPRIT initiative, as well as the growing biotechnology talent pool that Texas A&M is helping to create. The move has immediately paid dividends, with A&M’s graduates helping to make up part of the 42% growth we saw in our BCS employee population last year. Through local engagement, we have also established important research collaborations with the University for our next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, while also initiating an anti-cancer immunotherapy research program with UT Southwestern.

