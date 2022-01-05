Calvert Lady Trojans second half rally falls short against RTC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Calvert Lady Trojans got 31 points from Jerlyssiah Blair, but it wouldn’t be enough as they lost to Round Top Carmine 55-39 Tuesday afternoon at Marshall Boyd Gymnasism.

Jermyssiah Blair was able to tie the game up at 37 in the 3rd quarter, but RTC goes on an 18-2 run to end the game and prevail.

The Cubbetts were led by Kennedy Flinn who had 14 points.

