Calvert Lady Trojans second half rally falls short against RTC

The Calvert Lady Trojans got 31 points from Jerlyssiah Blair, but it wouldn’t be enough as they lost to Round Top Carmine 55-39 Tuesday afternoon at Marshall Boyd Gymnasism.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Calvert Lady Trojans got 31 points from Jerlyssiah Blair, but it wouldn’t be enough as they lost to Round Top Carmine 55-39 Tuesday afternoon at Marshall Boyd Gymnasism.

Jermyssiah Blair was able to tie the game up at 37 in the 3rd quarter, but RTC goes on an 18-2 run to end the game and prevail.

The Cubbetts were led by Kennedy Flinn who had 14 points.

