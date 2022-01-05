Gittens Named to the Bowerman Preseason Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Three-time NCAA national champion Tyra Gittens has been named to The Bowerman preseason watch list, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

No stranger to The Bowerman watch list, Gittens makes her eighth career appearance after finishing the 2021 season as a finalist.

In 2021, Gittens totaled 50 points between the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships, the most of any athlete regardless of gender. She finished the season with NCAA event titles in the pentathlon, indoor high jump and heptathlon. Gittens set a collegiate record in the pentathlon with 4,746 points, while her heptathlon season best score of 6,418 points ranks as the third best collegian all-time.

Gittens made world history at the Southeastern Conference outdoor championships when she long jumped 22-10 (6.96m) and high jumped 6-4.75 (1.95m), becoming the first woman all-time to record such marks within the same heptathlon.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 20 and the finalists on June 27.

