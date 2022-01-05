Henry To Be Inducted into Texas Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame

WYLIE, Texas – Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry will be inducted into the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association (TTFCA) Hall of Fame, on Jan. 7 at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas, as a member of the class of 2022.

“I’m honored to be inducted into the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame,” said Henry. “I had some great years at Blinn College, winning a couple of national titles, and I have loved my time here at Texas A&M. This is a prestigious group and I am truly honored.”

Entering his 18th season at Texas A&M, Henry has amassed a combined nine NCAA national team titles between the men’s and women’s programs. Henry led the Texas A&M Track & Field program to a three-peat sweep between 2009-11 as the Aggies became the first school in NCAA history to achieve a “triple-double” by winning the men’s and women’s outdoor titles in three consecutive seasons.

During his time in Aggieland, his athletes have won 62 NCAA event titles and most notably Texas A&M has had an individual or relay claim an NCAA title each season. Along with winning titles, Texas A&M has broken 22 all-time collegiate records, including the indoor men’s 4x400m on three occasions and the indoor and outdoor women’s 4x400m once.

Henry first coached in the Lone Star State at Blinn College in Brenham from 1984-87 where he produced a pair of national titles on the NJCAA level.

By achieving the most NCAA championships by a head coach for indoor and outdoor track and field, Henry is currently the active leader and third among coaches all-time in any sport for national team titles at 36.

The induction marks the fifth Hall of Fame for Henry. Most recently he was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in August. Henry is also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame (2017), U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2004), New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame (1998) and NJCAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1991).

Texas Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Jim Carlisle

Terri Hairston

Todd Harbour

Pat Henry

Victor Lopez

Gene and Joe Pouncy

