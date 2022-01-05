Hospitalizations on the rise as COVID-19 cases increase

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that one in three COVID tests are coming back positive. DSHS says this is a record high as the Omicron variant spreads. The Brazos Valley is also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as many return from holiday travel.

“What’s clear about this particular variant, the Omicron variant, is that it’s very transmissible, more transmissible than previous variants,” Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Health Authority, said.

Sullivan said the Omicron variant is still less likely to cause deadly diseases like the Delta variant, but there are still worries as Omicron remains more contagious. Dr. Kia Parsi, Chief Medical Officer of St. Joseph Health in Bryan, said the Delta variant was four times more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain, but the Omicron variant is twice as contagious as the Delta variant.

“Where there are more cases by the sheer numbers, by the proportions, even if it’s a less percentage when you’re taking a greater number of infections, we still get worried on the hospital side,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said hospitalizations are on the rise but haven’t reached the level they were with the Delta variant surge.

“The vast majority of them do well with COVID,” Sullivan said. “It’s just that there’s a significant enough percentage of that population that quickly overwhelms hospitals.”

Sullivan said many healthcare workers also remain overwhelmed as they’ve worked to combat the virus in the hospitals and in their homes.

“The emotional toll it takes, we have to remember that we take care of our community and we take care of our friends, our family, our neighbors and it’s tough,” Sullivan said.

As far as a possible Omicron surge happening as college students return and more people go back to work, Sullivan said he’s optimistic.

“The good news is that we have some experience at this point,” Sullivan said. “That experience is in collaboration with state and federal resources, and it’s with collaboration with one another.”

