Paetow hands Consol boys’ basketball first district loss

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team lost to Katy Paetow 54-50 at Tiger Gym Tuesday night.

Consol falls to 15-6 (4-1 in district). Paetow moves to 17-5 (5-0).

The Tigers got off to a hot start, leading 15-5 at the end of the first quarter. Consol’s defense continued to frustrate the Panthers with a 32-21 lead at halftime. Paetow was able to come from behind in the second half to pick up the 4 point victory. Ziyan Ali led the Tigers in scoring with 25 points.

Consol will hit the road on Friday for a cross-town showdown at Rudder.

