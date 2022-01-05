Paetow hands Consol boys’ basketball first district loss
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team lost to Katy Paetow 54-50 at Tiger Gym Tuesday night.
Consol falls to 15-6 (4-1 in district). Paetow moves to 17-5 (5-0).
The Tigers got off to a hot start, leading 15-5 at the end of the first quarter. Consol’s defense continued to frustrate the Panthers with a 32-21 lead at halftime. Paetow was able to come from behind in the second half to pick up the 4 point victory. Ziyan Ali led the Tigers in scoring with 25 points.
Consol will hit the road on Friday for a cross-town showdown at Rudder.
