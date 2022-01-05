Program offering 12 months free childcare to get eligible parents back into the workforce

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Finding childcare has always been a challenge for parents in the workforce. Now the Texas Workforce Commission is working to help remove the burden of having to pay for childcare in an effort to get parents back on the job.

Besides offering free childcare to parents the program is aimed at providing aid to industries and businesses hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primarily employers in the arts, entertainment, recreation, retail, hotel, and food service industries suffered the most loss during the pandemic. Many of these industries are still working hard to bounce back.

Parents accepted into the program will receive a year of free child care. The $500 million program is funded by a Child Care Development Block Grant through the federal CARES, ARPA, and CRRSAA recovery legislation passed by Congress.

Here locally the program is being run by the Workforce Solutions of the Brazos Valley. Deidra Simmons, the service industry recovery coordinator for the Workforce Solutions of the Brazos Valley, says this program is aimed at helping the entire community recover from the pandemic.

“It has the unique opportunity to offer childcare to the community, not only to job seekers and employees but also to the employers. This is a unique opportunity because it takes the whole community into fruition when it comes to providing the services that are good for the economy,” said Simmons.

According to the Workforce Solutions website, these are the requirements:

The parent must require child care services in order to work.

Have legal citizenship or immigration status.

The family income must be below 75% of the State Median Income (SMI,) and the child must: be under age 13 (or under age 19 if disabled).

One-parent households must be working a minimum of 25 hours per week; two-parent households must be working a total of 50 hours per week to qualify.

Reside with a family (including with an individual standing in loco parentis) within the Brazos Valley Workforce Development area. Those counties are Brazos, Washington, Burleson, Leon, Madison, Grimes, and Robertson.

