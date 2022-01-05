Advertisement

Road closures begin Wednesday in College Station

Traffic Alert(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Road and lane closures begin Wednesday at FM 2818 and Wellborn Road in College Station.

The following is a news release from TxDOT.

Beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:30 am, TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, will begin waterline work under the northbound FM 2818 pavement near its intersection with Jones-Butler Road. Therefore, northbound FM 2818 will be reduced to a single lane from just before FM 2154 to Holleman Drive and Jones-Butler will be closed at its connection to FM 2818 while the work occurs. The ramp from FM 2154 (Wellborn Rd) to northbound FM 2818 will be closed for the duration, as well as the FM 2818 u-turn for Jones-Butler.

All roadways are expected to be reopened before January 17th when TAMU classes begin the Spring Semester.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million. The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

