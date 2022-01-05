Advertisement

Rock Prairie Road east of Highway 6 to be widened

Design work is under way.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Big plans are in the works for a busy College Station street. Rock Prairie Road will be widened in the near future.

Right now the city is working on designing that project. It will widen the street from the Highway 6 frontage road east to Town Lake Drive.

“It should be two lanes, concrete street two lanes each direction. There will be pedestrian and bicycle facilities. Still working out whether those are on the street or off the street and what that looks like,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Director of Public Works.

Work is budgeted to cost $6.1 million and is expected to start later this year.

