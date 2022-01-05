Snook beats Bremond 40-28

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays beat Bremond 40-28 Tuesday night at Bluejay Gym. Dikendrich Dawson led the Jays with 8 points, while Kaleb Carroll and Lance Lara each tossed in 7.

Bremond got a game high 14 points from Braylen Wortham.

The Tigers will be on the road looking to rebound on Friday against Wortham. Snook will host the Aggieland Home School.

In junior varsity action the Snook JV beat Bremond 40-15. Liam Zeqeria led the Bluejays with 20 points.

