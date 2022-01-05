Advertisement

Snook beats Bremond 40-28

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays beat Bremond 40-28 Tuesday night at Bluejay Gym. Dikendrich Dawson led the Jays with 8 points, while Kaleb Carroll and Lance Lara each tossed in 7.

Bremond got a game high 14 points from Braylen Wortham.

The Tigers will be on the road looking to rebound on Friday against Wortham. Snook will host the Aggieland Home School.

In junior varsity action the Snook JV beat Bremond 40-15. Liam Zeqeria led the Bluejays with 20 points.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022.
College Station police investigating gang-related shooting
Texas A&M University is asking faculty and staff to work from home the first week of January to...
A&M asking faculty and staff to work from home this week due to rising COVID and flu cases
Landun Charles and his wife were expecting their first child next month. It’s unclear what...
Former College Station firefighter passes away unexpectedly in Lewisville
Power outage file photo
BTU restores power to thousands of customers after Monday outage
Robertson County crash
Crash scene cleared on Highway 6 through Robertson County

Latest News

The Calvert Lady Trojans got 31 points from Jerlyssiah Blair, but it wouldn’t be enough as they...
Calvert Lady Trojans second half rally falls short against RTC
Paetow hands Consol boys’ basketball first district loss
Texas A&M vs Georgia basketball
Williams’ Late 3-Pointer Buries Georgia
Earlier this season Calvert junior basketball standout M.J. Thomas scored his 1,000th career...
M.J. Thomas honored for 1,000 career points as Calvert rolls Round Top Carmine