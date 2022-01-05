Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Tabbed as ITA Preseason No. 14 Team

TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis earned the No. 14 ranking in the ITA Collegiate Tennis Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Wednesday.

“The release of the ITA Preseason Rankings is always fun for tennis fans everywhere,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “At the end of the day, we have a very strong team this year and we are definitely striving for more. We have a ton of very experienced and very talented tennis players this season, and we are looking forward to doing great things.”

The Maroon & White place as the second-highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference, trailing reigning champion Georgia (No. 4). Other SEC rivals making an appearance in the preseason rankings include Florida (No. 20), LSU (No. 21), Tennessee (No. 22) and Auburn (No. 25), with Ole Miss and South Carolina each receiving votes. The six SEC selections trail only the Atlantic Coast Conference, which landed seven teams in the year’s first rankings.

Three programs received first-place votes, with defending National Champion Texas garnering the No. 1 spot with eight votes. Pepperdine ranks second and earned three votes, while North Carolina finished in third with a lone first-place voter. A&M stands as the third-highest ranked team in the state of Texas, trailing the archrival-Longhorns and Baylor Bears (No. 11).

The No. 14 Aggies make their season debut on Sunday, Jan. 16 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center with doubleheader action against McNeese at 12 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. start against Tarleton.

ITA COLLEGIATE TENNIS PRESEASON TOP-25

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Texas (8)

Pepperdine (3)

North Carolina (1)

Georgia

UCLA

Duke

Virginia

NC State

California

Ohio State

Baylor

T12 UCF

T12 Georgia Tech

Texas A&M

Florida State

Michigan

Stanford

USC

Oklahoma

Florida

LSU

Tennessee

Princeton

Miami

Auburn

Others Receiving Votes (Alphabetically): Iowa State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Carolina

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.