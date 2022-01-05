Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Navasota High mascot performs in the Citrus Bowl

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Navasota High’s mascot who was invited to perform in Orlando, Florida at the Citrus Bowl. High school senior Hunter Haug plays Venom, the school’s mascot.

He was selected as a Mascot All-American from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA). All-Americans are picked through tryouts based on their overall character development and crowd leading skills.

Haug was among the top 10% of mascots attending UCA or NCA camps that were chosen to represent their schools at this year’s Bowl.

