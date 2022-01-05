Upcoming luncheon aims to help connect employers to job seekers with disabilities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Student HireAbility Navigator Program works to improve access to employment and training services and increase opportunities for job seekers with disabilities.

The program is hosting an Employer Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at The Center for Regional Services located at 3991 East 29th Street in Bryan.

Barbara Clemmons says this luncheon is geared toward employers.

“We want to talk about the opportunities we have for employers who hire these students. We have paid work experience, work opportunity tax credits, and so many resources that they can have access to, to help them with students they have working for them,” said Clemmons.

Clemmons encourages employers who are facing staffing shortages to consider hiring students from the program, saying these students are ready and available to go to work.

“We have a lot of students with disabilities in our community. We want to make sure they can be incorporated into the workforce,” said Clemmons. “We also want to let employers know that there is a labor force out there that they can tap into, that can help them with staffing shortages and whatever else may come their way.”

For those unable to attend the luncheon in-person, the presentation will also be available through Zoom.

To RSVP for the Student HireAbility Navigator Program Employer Luncheon or to learn more information about the program, contact Barbara Clemmons at bclemmons@bvcog.org or 979-595-2800 ext. 2601.

For the full interview with Barbara Clemmons, watch below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.