Advertisement

Upcoming luncheon aims to help connect employers to job seekers with disabilities

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Student HireAbility Navigator Program works to improve access to employment and training services and increase opportunities for job seekers with disabilities.

The program is hosting an Employer Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at The Center for Regional Services located at 3991 East 29th Street in Bryan.

Barbara Clemmons says this luncheon is geared toward employers.

“We want to talk about the opportunities we have for employers who hire these students. We have paid work experience, work opportunity tax credits, and so many resources that they can have access to, to help them with students they have working for them,” said Clemmons.

Clemmons encourages employers who are facing staffing shortages to consider hiring students from the program, saying these students are ready and available to go to work.

“We have a lot of students with disabilities in our community. We want to make sure they can be incorporated into the workforce,” said Clemmons. “We also want to let employers know that there is a labor force out there that they can tap into, that can help them with staffing shortages and whatever else may come their way.”

For those unable to attend the luncheon in-person, the presentation will also be available through Zoom.

To RSVP for the Student HireAbility Navigator Program Employer Luncheon or to learn more information about the program, contact Barbara Clemmons at bclemmons@bvcog.org or 979-595-2800 ext. 2601.

For the full interview with Barbara Clemmons, watch below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Kids released from hospital, one adult in critical condition following Bryan house fire
Landun Charles and his wife were expecting their first child next month. It’s unclear what...
Former College Station firefighter passes away unexpectedly in Lewisville
Stephen Acosta, 41
Bryan man accused of dealing heroin after chase near Downtown Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Traffic Alert
Road closures begin Wednesday in College Station

Latest News

Fire investigators say a failed extension cord started that fire Tuesday night.
Bryan mother of three opens up about house fire, appreciative of community support
Design work is happening to widen Rock Prairie east of Highway 6.
Rock Prairie Road east of Highway 6 to be widened
The Workforce Solutions Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Program has provided publicly funded...
Workforce Solutions program provides free literacy services, workforce training to adults
Eating Healthy In The New Year
2022 and You: Eating Healthy in the New Year