Vanderbilt-Texas A&M Game Rescheduled for Feb. 10
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s game against Vanderbilt, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. CT inside Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday.
The game will be available to watch on SECN+.
Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled game will be valid for the Feb. 10 matchup.
