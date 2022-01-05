Workforce Solutions program provides free literacy services, workforce training to adults

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 2014, the Workforce Solutions Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Program has provided publicly funded literacy services to help Brazos Valley citizens become self-sufficient. These programs assist individuals in acquiring skills needed to succeed in the workforce, earn a certificate of high school equivalency (HSE), and enroll in college or career training.

Classes offered by the AEL program include High School Equivalency Classes, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, El Civics classes to prepare adults for United States Citizenship, Intensive College Readiness classes, Workplace Literacy Classes, and Integrated Education Classes. You do not have to be a citizen to attend any of these free classes.

AEL also provides a variety of workforce training programs, offered through Blinn College, that equip students with skills that lead to jobs that pay a family-sustaining wage. AEL Grant Manager Jodi Cobler says the two courses being offered right now are Construction Facilities Maintenance and Certified Medical Assistant. There is another level of qualifications to enroll in these courses, however Cobler says they are willing to work with anyone who is interested in signing up.

Cobler says there is a definite need for the AEL program in our community.

“A lot of people want or need to increase their skills, but they don’t know how to go about this, or they don’t have the funds to be able to do that,” said Cobler. “Through Workforce we’re able to provide those classes and that training at no cost.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Program, there is a form to fill out on their website that will then be followed up by a phone call from a staff member who can help point you in the right direction. You can also reach out to Jodi at jodi.cobler@bvcog.org or 979-595-2801 ext. 2380.

