2022 and You: Home organization and affordable home renovation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now that the holidays are over, one of the most common resolutions for people is making a change to their personal space, whether that’s organizing a closet or giving a space new life with a renovation.

Michelle Dew, owner of Cultivate Your Space believes our external spaces impact us mentally and physically.

“I think our physical spaces, our homes, our desks, [and] our offices are really impacting mental and emotional health, so anything we can do to declutter, simplify, beautify our outer spaces is really going to make a big impact internally,” said Dew.

She understands organizing your home can be a stressful and daunting task, so she recommends setting a timer, starting small, and giving yourself some motivation.

As a personal organizer, her philosophy on organizing and decluttering involves pulling everything out. For an example of her method in action, see the video below as Dew applies it to a closet.

Click here for a list of products Dew recommends for organizing.

Beyond organizing certain spaces, Dew says to designate a “drop-zone” in your home.

“What I like to say is ‘you want to catch the chaos before it starts,’” says Dew. “I like to catch the chaos ahead of time, and what I recommend most for that is to have things in place. Everyone in the family knows as soon as you walk in the door that’s where all the chaos goes.”

In Dew’s own home her drop zone is next to her front door, it includes:

A coat hook

A key hook

A place for sunglasses and masks

A shoe basket

There is no need to break the bank if you are looking to change your space.

“The biggest impact and the biggest bang for your buck is going to be paint,” said Dew. “A fresh coat of paint can go a long way. You can do a room in a weekend or even a Saturday.”

She adds the other thing you can do is peel-and-stick wallpaper.

“Wallpaper is definitely back.” It’s definitely in style. It’s definitely a trend,” says Dew. “The great thing about peel-and-stick wallpaper is that it is renter-friendly.”

If you don’t want to take on the work of home renovation or organization alone, Dew offers consultations and an eCourse that will educate you on topics like style and renovation.

Additionally, she offers a free e-book, called “Cultivate a Space of Intention.” In this book, she discusses four steps to creating a space that you want to be in, and she covers topics like organizing, style, and how our spaces affect us.

