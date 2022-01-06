Brazos County ESD 2 to add 10 additional paid firefighter positions

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - On Election Day in 2020, Brazos County voters approved a proposition allowing Brazos County Emergency Service District (ESD) the authority to collect up to 1.5% of sales tax where the rate is not already at the state maximum sales tax rate of 8.24%. The funds generated by the sales tax go toward hiring paid firefighters.

The ESD added its first daytime duty crew in September and is working on adding 10 additional firefighters to the team to help meet the community’s needs.

NOW HIRING DUTY CREW FIREFIGHTERS! We are looking for 10 highly motivated individuals to join our part-time rural fire... Posted by Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Firefighter and public information officer for the district Travis Rollins say the increased presence of first responders in the community is more visible and comforting to residents.

“Just the activity, giving the members in our community that sense of peace of driving by, and there’s firefighters right there,” said Rollins. “Normally, a volunteer would be at work, be at home, and they would have to go to the station to get an apparatus. Now they’re here at the station, they can respond immediately.”

Allen Hammack lives near the fire station and often goes by to donate cans to help with the department’s fundraising efforts.

“I usually come here about once a week with a load of cans that I throw it in there, and I’ve noticed that either the doors were open or the trucks were sitting outside,” said Hammack. “I didn’t talk to anybody, but I’m thinking that they had a fire this morning, or maybe they’re having a workday.”

Hammack says he noticed and likes the increased firefighter presence.

“We have numerous grass fires, and they can threaten homes, and of course, it’s building up around here, and if they had somebody here, you know most of the time they can get the truck there right away instead of waiting for a volunteer to come,” said Hammack.

Rollins says these changes and improvements are not only good for the community but the county as a whole.

“We share mutual aid with Precinct 3 and Precinct 4, and so when something goes on, you know Highway 6, Highway 21 on OSR, our response time to help them when they need help is great as well,” said Rollins.

In addition, ESD 2 will be the first rural department to transition from providing basic life-saving support during emergencies to providing advanced life-saving support.

Recently promoted Asst. Chief Rick Wagner says changing the department’s EMS protocols will be life-changing and saving for community members.

“We’re in the process of changing our state license for our department, from a BLS to an ALS fire department,” said Wagner. “That is in the works, and that should be done shortly. Once that’s done, we’ll be the first volunteer fire department from what I know in our seven-county area that has ALS responding capabilities for our licensed paramedics.”

“That’s a big-time thing in this area,” said Wagner. “Right now, our paramedics can only practice to a BLS standard out in the county when they’re functioning as members of District 2. They have to wait for the paramedics from Bryan or College Station to arrive for them to practice those advanced life support skills and protocols.

Wagner says these changes will cut down on time residents have to wait on vital care in the field.

“Before we had to wait for the 15 or 20 minute response for an ambulance from one of the cities,” said Wagner. “Our people can now start those advanced life-saving measures, starting IVs, and doing those types of things that before we weren’t authorized to do.”

Congratulations to Station 2 Captain Rick Wagner on his appointment to Assistant Chief! Posted by Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.