Brazos County “raw” COVID-19 cases explained

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the omicron variant COVID-19 cases have been rising--including “raw” cases.

There has been some confusion as to how these cases differ from active cases. Mary Parrish, the Brazos County Health District’s workforce development coordinator and public information officer clarified that “raw” cases are positive COVID-19 cases that have not yet been investigated.

Parris explained, “essentially, we know that this case exists but we don’t have it reported in our patient trackers--any of the demographics, like age, gender, where they live, things like that.”

“Raw” case numbers are important because they give us a big picture of how many cases are actually in the community.

As for how long it takes for a raw case to become a confirmed case, Parrish says it depends on the volume of cases being reported. It might take longer right now because “we are literally receiving hundreds of cases every day,” said Parrish. The health district then goes through the cases and makes sure there are not any duplicates, before filling out a case report form and adding them into the tracker.

The active cases also might be missing people who have taken at-home tests. Parrish says when people “take an at-home test and they get their results that’s typically where it ends. We do not get that data back from them.”

The Brazos County Health District recommends getting tested in-person with a healthcare provider if you test positive at home and show no symptoms. The at-home tests are convenient, but tend to lean towards a false positive. Meaning someone might test positive on a home test even if they are not actually sick.

The health district does not offer testing but they do offer vaccines. They have an event happening next week called Shot in the Dark. This event is an after-hours clinic on January 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcomed and you do not need an appointment or insurance. They are offering vaccines and booster shots.

