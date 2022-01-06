Advertisement

Calzada headed to Auburn

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada during a home game against Mississippi State.
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced on social media Thursday that he is headed to Auburn. Calzada entered the transfer portal after the 2021 regular season ended.

Calzada played in 12 games for the Aggies last season throwing for 2185 and 17 touchdowns. He started the final 10 games of the season replacing Haynes King who suffered a season ending leg injury in the first quarter of the second game of the season against Colorado.

In three seasons at Texas A&M Calzada threw for 2318 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In the Aggies 20-3 win over Auburn last season Calzada threw for 192 yards. His season high in passing yards came in Texas A&M’s upset win over No. 1 Alabama. Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the Aggies 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide.

